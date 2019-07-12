Batista Says He Would Not Have Gone To A WWE Show In Saudi Arabia At All

In an interview with GQ, Batista gave his thoughts on the match that the Undertaker and Goldberg had at WWE Super Showdown last month, and said that he would not have made the trip to Saudi Arabia at all if WWE had asked him. He also reiterated that he was retired and would never return for another match. Here are highlights:

On if Wrestlemania was truly his last match: “It was my last match. I’ve told them I’ll go back and do the show. I’ll be a personality on the show. I love the company. I love the fans and I would like to stay connected to them. But as far as going back and have another wrestling match, it will never happen. I think it’ll just never happen. I couldn’t have ended my career any better than I did this year. It was something I fought very hard for. So for me to go back and wrestle again after all that would be taking a huge dump on my career. I just won’t do it.”

On wrestlers who keep going back: “I don’t know anybody who is quite in the position that I was in. I needed one more match. I needed closure on my wrestling career. But I think a lot of times—and I don’t want to speak for anybody—I think people go back for the wrong reasons. I think sometimes they go back because they have to, which to me is a sad reason. I’m proud of the way I ended my career. So I won’t disrespect it by going back and wrestling again. I don’t want to be one of those guys.”

On Undertaker vs. Goldberg in Saudi Arabia: “I called, man. I called ‘Taker and said, “Is there any way I could change your mind?” He laughed, and I knew I couldn’t change his mind. He said it sounded good when we first started talking about it. I only saw highlights which were, you know, low lights. it was not good. It’s just bad circumstances all the way around. I feel like Taker’s there for the right reasons. I think he’s there because he still loves it. But I wish that they would utilize him in the right way. I think a novelty match with Goldberg is the wrong way. I just don’t think it’s good for anybody and especially it’s not good for the fans. I wouldn’t have gone to Saudi at all. I don’t care who they would’ve booked me with. I just would not have gone. But I loved my final match at Wrestlemania, with Hunter [better known as Triple H]. The fans wanted to see two old guys go to war. That’s what we did. That’s the way the match was designed.”

On Disney firing and then re-hiring James Gunn: “I think very early on Disney realized that they made a huge mistake. I think they were well aware of it early on. They didn’t put a whole lot of thought behind it. Eventually, they did the right thing, which, again, is a huge statement. Because for a company like that to go back on the decision they made, that’s a big deal. That’s what I mean. Not only that, but now they’re being very accommodating towards James because he signed on to do Suicide Squad, a competing brand film, which as a fan I’m so happy he’s on. But I think that really says a lot about Disney and says a lot about Marvel. That they actually went back on that decision re-hired him.”