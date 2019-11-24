wrestling / News

Batista Says He’s Single Again, Wrestlers Comment

November 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Batista Raw 2-25-19

– Batista is a single man again, but if the wrestling world has its way that may not stick. The actor and former WWE star posted to Twitter indicating that he was no longer in a relationship, which brought out Dana Brooke, Taynara Conti, Joey Janela and more to comment.

One post in particular came from Alicia Atout, who also recently became single and had to make clear they were “different breakups,” which brought a response from Batista:

