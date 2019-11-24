wrestling / News
Batista Says He’s Single Again, Wrestlers Comment
– Batista is a single man again, but if the wrestling world has its way that may not stick. The actor and former WWE star posted to Twitter indicating that he was no longer in a relationship, which brought out Dana Brooke, Taynara Conti, Joey Janela and more to comment.
One post in particular came from Alicia Atout, who also recently became single and had to make clear they were “different breakups,” which brought a response from Batista:
Annnnd I’m single again! 🤷🏻♂️WTF?!!! 🤦🏻♂️
— Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) November 23, 2019
@DaveBautista 😂 Pretty sure these are different breakups!
— Alicia Atout (@AliciaAtout) November 23, 2019
Rumor mill activated! 💥 https://t.co/z2qUA9jykt
— Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) November 23, 2019
@DaveBautista – I mean we already discussed it – just send me what I requested … maybe I’ll share it 😉 .. then you can decide from there lol – https://t.co/wNklrEU7z4
— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) November 23, 2019
I need to get to a piano! 😂 but I ain’t scurred! https://t.co/xlDKgjbyNY
— Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) November 23, 2019
I have a friend …
— LATINA🔥 (@TaynaraContiWWE) November 23, 2019
Sorry to hear about you and @MarkoStunt
— Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) November 23, 2019
Bruh?
— Danny Cage (@TheDannyCage) November 23, 2019
Here for you, Dave. Sorry you're going through that.
— Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) November 23, 2019
