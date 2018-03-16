Batista Says He’s Been Vocal About WWE Return

Online wrestling clothing store grplgme (via SportsKeeda), recently asked Batista if he would return to face John Cena at Wrestlemania 34 in New Orleans. He said that while that match won’t happen, he’s been “very vocal” about a return to WWE. He doesn’t think his career is over, which is why he turned down a WWE Hall of Fame induction.

He said that the return hasn’t happened because of a ‘schedule issue and also a creative issue’, but added: “Never say never, I would love to go back.”

In interviews last year, he said that if he went back, it would be a full-time schedule.