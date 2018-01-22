Batista Says Today’s WWE Product Isn’t Ss Good As It Used To Be, Says He Enjoyed Putting The Shield Over

Batista recently appeared onE&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

On Today’s WWE Product Not Being As Good As It Used To Be : “This is not a dig on anyone, but I just don’t feel that the product is as good as it used to be. I think it [has] just changed in a lot of ways and not for the better. When I came up with [Edge and Christian], I mean, everybody was rockstars, man! They were real, live rockstars! They were real performers and everybody had kind of an edge to them.” Batista continued, “they were interesting and different individuals and I feel like a lot of that [has] just been lost. I feel like a lot of the edginess has been taken out of wrestling, the creativity. There’s still great stuff going on with the company, but I don’t… and I feel like a dinosaur when I’m saying this, but I don’t feel like the product is as good as it was.”

On NXT Just Being a Wrestler Factory: “I think a lot of the guys, their hands are tied and I think a lot of the guys now, they’re terrified that they’ll lose their job. If they do something wrong, they’re going to lose their job. They’re much more easily replaceable now because they have a factory for them! NXT, it’s a wrestler factory. They just turn out wrestlers. I think a lot of them, again, I don’t mean to sound disrespectful, I don’t mean [it as a] dig, a lot of them are cookie cutter. They’re coming up with these kind of characters for them. They’re cookie cutter and they’re not individuals. They’re not thinking outside of the box.”

On Bray Wyatt: “There are a few guys that are and they easily stand out. Some of the guys that stand out and I feel that they should do a lot more with. I feel like they’re for some reason holding them back. Like Bray Wyatt. There are a lot of things with the direction of Bray Wyatt that I just didn’t get why they were doing certain things with him because that dude, I think he’s money, man. I think he’s money all day long.”

On Putting Over The Shield: “I was really enjoying putting The Shield over. That was the thing, my last run, I was really just loving putting these guys over and just building them, building them, and when I left I really felt like I had accomplished something and I really felt great about what we did. And as soon as I left, they broke these guys up. I didn’t get it, man. And I just didn’t get it, man! They should have milked that thing for all it was worth.”