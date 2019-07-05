wrestling / News

Various News: Batista Set For Talk Show Appearances Next Week, Free Match Featuring Colby Corino, Seth Rollins’ Best Pop Culture-Inspired Gear

July 5, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Stuber Batista

– Batista is set to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live on July 10 and Live with Kelly and Ryan on July 12 to promote his new film Stuber.

– WWE’s latest edition of ‘List This’ looks at Seth Rollins’ pop culture-inspired outfits.

– Powerslam.TV has released a free match between Colby Corino and Brysin Scott from Vanguard Championship Wrestling.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Batista, Colby Corino, Seth Roillins, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading