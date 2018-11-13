wrestling / News
Various News: Batista Thanks The Late Stan Lee, NXT Stars Visit Veterans Hospital in Orlando
– Batista, who stars as Drax The Destroyer in the Guardians Of The Galaxy films, posted the following after the passing of Stan Lee yesterday…
He was always good to me and I giggled like a kid every time he said my name. Stan Lee knows my name,wow! I was always so star struck that I don’t think I ever thanked him for inspiring me. Through his characters and through his life. Thank you Stan🙏🏼 #DreamChaser https://t.co/ReQSjoe0NJ
— Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) November 13, 2018
– Former US Military members and current NXT stars Lacey Evans, Steve Cutler, Montez Ford, and Jaxson Ryker visited veterans in an Orlando VA hospital yesterday.
Take a look at today’s VA Visit by @SteveCutlerWWE, @LaceyEvansWWE and @MontezFordWWE. Putting a smile on these Veteran’s faces was worth every minute. @WWECommunity pic.twitter.com/ikrMGAIptk
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 13, 2018
"Do or Die" is what he lived by. WWII vet and a brave man💪🇺🇸
This is why I love @wwenxt and what I do. Thank you to all who served. It does not go unnoticed! We love you all🇺🇸🇺🇸 @WWECommunity @WWENXT #Veterans #Military #ThankYou #WhatADay pic.twitter.com/dsnP2f7uHl
— Lady of NXT (@LaceyEvansWWE) November 13, 2018
Today NXT Marines @SteveCutlerWWE, @MontezFordWWE and @LaceyEvansWWE visited the VA Hospital in Orlando and spent time with some American heroes! @WWECommunity pic.twitter.com/t6RWB2CzFk
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 13, 2018