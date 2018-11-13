Quantcast

 

Various News: Batista Thanks The Late Stan Lee, NXT Stars Visit Veterans Hospital in Orlando

November 13, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Batista Smackdown 1000

– Batista, who stars as Drax The Destroyer in the Guardians Of The Galaxy films, posted the following after the passing of Stan Lee yesterday…

– Former US Military members and current NXT stars Lacey Evans, Steve Cutler, Montez Ford, and Jaxson Ryker visited veterans in an Orlando VA hospital yesterday.

