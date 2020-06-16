Batista & Titus O’Neil Teaming Up For Love Walk Across Tampa

Batista and Titus O’Neil are close friends and outspoken about social issues, and they’re putting both in play for a “Love Walk” across Tampa, Florida. O’Neil’s Bullard Family Foundation has announced the event, which will take place on June 27th and will see the two “lead Tampa Bay business leaders, elected officials, and families for a Love Walk across the Fortune Taylor Bridge.”

The Fortune Taylor Bridge is named in honor of in honor of Madam Fortune Taylor, a former slave who was freed and bought up 33 acres of land in Tampa after the Civil War. The event notes that the bridge was built by way of an agreement between Taylor and West Tampa founder Hugh McFarlane, and “has been seen as a symbolic connection between white and Hispanic residents in West Tampa and black residents to the east.”

The walk will end at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, where a “Love Wall,” created by local artist Bianca Burrows, will be unveiled. Attendees are asked to bring their own water and wear masks.

