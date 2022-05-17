Batista Wants to See CM Punk Join The Judgment Day

– The official WWE Instagram shared a post this week asking fans who they think should join Edge’s new faction, The Judgment Day. Actor and former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista (aka Batista) happened to chime in on the post and shared his thoughts. Batista actually wants to see AEW star CM Punk join the group.

The former WWE Champion wrote in the comments, “In a perfect world?! CM Punk!” You can see the Instagram post below.

Punk is currently signed to AEW. He left WWE in early 2014. Meanwhile, Batista wrestled his last match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. The Judgment Day currently consists of Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley.