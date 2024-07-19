wrestling / News
Batista Recalls WCW Trainers Telling Him He’d Never Make It In The Business
During an appearance on The Tonight Show last night (via Fightful), Batista spoke about trying out for WCW early in his career and being told he would never make it in the business. Instead, he went to OVW, then WWE and became a Hall of Famer.
He said: “So that’s what I did. I wanted to just lift weights. I thought I wanted to body build. 13 years later, I had nothing to show for it. I was just big and jacked. I was broke, and I thought, ‘what am I going to do?’ (Professional wrestling) I actually failed at that. My first tryout was miserable. They told me to leave, and I’d never be a pro wrestler. That was in Atlanta, Georgia. It’s a place called the Power Plant, which was the WCW at the time. They literally told me to leave. They said you’re not going to make it. You’re never going to make it.“
