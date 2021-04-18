wrestling / News
Batista Wonders Why He’s Always Fan-Cast As ‘Aesthetically-Challenged’ Characters
April 17, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, a fan said that Batista should play Kilowog in a future Green Lantern movie. Batista then questioned why fans always want him to play ‘aesthetically-challenged’ characters.
He wrote: “Ok I know I’m not the best looking guy in the world but how come whenever I’m fancast as a character it’s always one that’s ummmm…. aesthetically challenged?! This is probably why I can’t get that rom-com lead!”
😂😂😂Ok I know I’m not the best looking guy in the world but how come whenever I’m fancast as a character it’s always one that’s ummmm…. aesthetically challenged?! 😂😂😂… This is probably why I can’t get that rom-com lead! 🤦🏻 https://t.co/q2NpcEcMgW
— The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) April 15, 2021
