Batista Wonders Why He’s Always Fan-Cast As ‘Aesthetically-Challenged’ Characters

In a post on Twitter, a fan said that Batista should play Kilowog in a future Green Lantern movie. Batista then questioned why fans always want him to play ‘aesthetically-challenged’ characters.

He wrote: “Ok I know I’m not the best looking guy in the world but how come whenever I’m fancast as a character it’s always one that’s ummmm…. aesthetically challenged?! This is probably why I can’t get that rom-com lead!”