Batista Discusses How Working Out Helped Him Deal With His Anxiety, Reveals His Favorite Movies

In an interview with Collider, Batista talked about how working out became a form of therapy for him when he was younger and made him feel better about himself. He also discussed his favorite movies. Highlights are below.

On how working out helped him deal with his anxiety: “I look like this for a reason, the reason is because it was therapy for me, and I found that kind of when I was a teenager and I was a troubled kid, I got in a lot of trouble. When I was working out, no matter what it was, whether it be with the weights or running or wrestling, I just felt good, and it’s not only because I was becoming more muscular and I felt more confident, it just made me feel at ease, it made my anxiety go away, so this, the way I look, is literally just a side effect of my mental issues.”

On his favorite movies: “I’m really into the late 70s films, I really love the whole Star Wars and The Godfather, but then you start getting into late 70s and early 80s, lot of Spielberg stuff. There’s also another movie, a foreign film, called It’s A Beautiful Life. To Kill A Mockingbird, going way back, some of the classics. I’m a movie buff.”

On which old movies people should go back to watch: “To Kill A Mockingbird. Citizen Kane. And Casablanca. But also like Gone With The Wind.”

