WWE News: Batista WWE 24 Special Coming to Network, Liv Morgan Podcast Appearance, Classic Triple H/Road Dogg Match
March 28, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has announced that a WWE 24 special on Batista is headed to the WWE Network. The special will cover Batista’s road to his match with Triple H at WrestleMania 35:
– Liv Morgan was a guess on the Joe DeFranco podcast and discussed discusses dropping out of high school, her journey to WWE and more. You can listen to it here.
– WWE posted a new Hidden Gem video looking a rare Triple H and Road Dogg match from 1994:
