Batista Reveals Which Current & Former WWE Stars He’d Bring With Him For Zombie Heist

In a recent interview with ComingSoon.net, Batista, who is set to start in the Netflix film Army of the Dead, discussed which current and former WWE stars he’d bring with him for a zombie heist and much more. Here are some highlights:

Batista on what drew him to the film: “So to me, when I look at the film, when I read the script, everything else was just kind of backdrop, and it was not an afterthought, but it really wasn’t at the forefront of what I found important in this film. I felt like the heartbeat of this film was really Scott, trying to redeem himself and reconnect with his daughter, which is why I wanted to play him because I thought there was just a lot of opportunity to add depth to this guy. To add emotion to this guy. To make him an unpredictable action hero, to make him not generic. To make him just something different.

‘Cause a lot of times when you have action films, and you know who the action guy is, you know who the hero is, you know what he’s going to be and what he’s going to do. He doesn’t express a lot of emotion, and you don’t really pick up or get invested. You don’t get invested in what’s really important to him because he’s not expressing it. So what I really wanted to do is express that sentiment that what’s most important to Scott is his daughter, is his family, is getting back to a normal life. He just wants a normal life with his family. He wants to continue to where his life was before the world was turned upside down so that it was it. Then that was the core of the film for me. That’s still the way I look at it. I feel like that’s kind of the heartbeat of the film, and that was the way I look at it. I read the script and fell in love with it. That was the opportunity I saw to express that side of me as a performer.”

On which WWE stars he’d bring with him for a zombie heist: “All right. So five right off the top of my head, I’m bringing Titus. He’s my number one guy. He’s my right-hand man. I’m bringing MVP. He’s my dude. He’s my soldier like that dude is, you know, he’s definitely coming with me ’cause he’s got everything that you need. I’m bringing Rey Mysterio because I believe Rey can do things that a lot of human beings are unable to do. I’m bringing Undertaker. ‘Cause Undertaker’s just a badass. I know we can depend on that dude. I’m also going to bring Big Show because if we need to sacrifice someone for zombies because obviously, you know, Big Show’s the guy. They will spend like days eating that guy. So we don’t have to worry about [it]. We know we got days to move around without zombies chasing us ’cause they’re going to be busy eating Big Show.”