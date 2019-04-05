Battle Arts Academy’s Alexsandar Jaksic Signs With WWE

Santino Marella announced on Twitter that the first student from his Battle Arts Academy, Alexsander Jaksic, has signed with WWE. It’s expected that WWE will announce the full list of Performance Center recruits later this month. Jaksic took part in a tryout in Germany back in November.

WWE wrote about him at the time: “23-year-old Aleksandar Jaksic of Munich, who wrestles under the name LX Ken. A former semiprofessional basketball player, Jaksic learned the ropes at Santino Marella’s Battle Arts Academy in Canada. He currently trains under former WCW Cruiserweight, TV and Tag Team champion Alex Wright.”

Santino wrote on Twitter about his student: