Battle of the Pillars Ends In MJF’s Favor At AEW Full Gear (Pics, Video)
MJF has now defeated all three of the other ‘pillars’ of AEW as of tonight’s Full Gear PPV. He pinned Darby Allin in the opening match of the show, winning with a headlock takeover after hitting Darby with his Dynamite Diamond ring. The match saw the two go back and forth for around twenty minutes, trading pinfalls and dangerous moves. Sting came out to stop Shawn Spears and Wardlow from interfering. At one point, MJF gave Darby his own skateboard and dared him to use it, but Darby refused, which led to the pinfall loss. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
