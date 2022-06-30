Battle Royal & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

This week’s AEW Rampage will feature a battle royal and more. It was announced on tonight’s Dynamite that the following matches will take place:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI

* Royal Rampage 20 Man Battle Royal For Interim AEW World Title Shot: Frankie Kazarian, John Silver, Orange Cassidy, RUSH, Hangman Page, Konusuke Takeshita, Penta Oscuro, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland, Darby Allin, The Blade, Dustin Rhodes, The Butcher, Max Caster, Tony Nese, Matt Hardy, Dante Martin, and Brody King

* Nyla Rose vs. Toni Storm