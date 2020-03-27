wrestling / News
Battle Royal & More Set For Next Week’s NXT UK
– WWE has announced some matches, including a 20-man battle royal, for next week’s episode of NXT UK. The company has announced that the battle royal will feature Trent Seven, Tyler Bate, Kassius Ohno, Alexander Wolfe, Ilja Dragunov, Dave Mastiff, Noam Dar, Flash Morgan Webster, Ashton Smith, Oliver Carter, and Jordan Devlin – plus nine others – with a shot at WALTER’s NXT UK Championship on the line.
Also announced was Kay Lee Ray and Jinny vs. Piper Niven and Dani Luna. The episode airs next Thursday on WWE Network.
20-Man #BattleRoyal?
MORE LIKE "19 Daftys and 1 Supernova 11/Future #NXTUK Champion!" @NoamDar pic.twitter.com/FVwL4Shz00
— WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2020
EXCLUSIVE: @JinnyCouture looks to make an example out of @viperpiperniven & @DaniLuna_pro next week when she teams with #NXTUK #WomensChampion @Kay_Lee_Ray! pic.twitter.com/JghevUONeu
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) March 26, 2020
