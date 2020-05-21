AEW News: #1 Contender’s Battle Royal Set For Next Week’s Dynamite, Dynamite Post-Game Show Online

– A #1 Contender’s Battle Royal is set to take place on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the match on Wednesday night. No competitors have been announced at this time. The winner of the match will go on to face the AEW TNT Champion at a later date.

Cody and Lance Archer are facing off to determine the first TNT Champion this weekend at Double or Nothing.

– AEW has posted the video for their AEW Dynamite post-game show following this week’s episode, and you can see it below: