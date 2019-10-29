Battle Royal Set For Crown Jewel Kickoff Show, US Title Shot on the Line

– WWE has announced a 20-man battle royal for WWE Crown Jewel, with a US Championship match set for the winner. The company announced that Sunil Singh, Mojo Rawley, Erick Rowan, R-Truth, Sin Cara, The Brian Kendrick, Titus O’Neil, Tony Nese, Akira Tozawa, Shelton Benjamin, Apollo Crews, Buddy Murphy, Andrade, Drake Maverick, Eric Young, Luke Harper, Cedric Alexander, Heath Slater, Humberto Carrillo, and No Way Jose will all compete in the battle royal. The winner will move on to face AJ Styles for the championship later in the show.

Crown Jewel takes place on Thursday from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and airs live on the WWE Network at 1 PM ET. The updated card is:

* WWE Championship Match: Cain Velasquez vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Universal Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins (Match cannot be stopped for any reason)

* WWE United States Championship Match: Battle Royal Winner vs. AJ Styles

* World Cup Tag Team Turmoil Match: The Viking Raiders vs. The Revival vs. The New Day vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. The OC vs. The B Team

* Team Hogan (Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Ali, Shorty Gable) vs. Team Flair (Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, King Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Shinsuke Nakamura)

* Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury

* Cesaro vs. Mansoor Al-Shehail

* Kickoff 20-Man Battle Royal US Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Sunil Singh, Mojo Rawley, Erick Rowan, R-Truth, Sin Cara, The Brian Kendrick, Titus O’Neil, Tony Nese, Akira Tozawa, Shelton Benjamin, Apollo Crews, Buddy Murphy, Andrade, Drake Maverick, Eric Young, Luke Harper, Cedric Alexander, Heath Slater, Humberto Carrillo, No Way Jose