Battle Royal & More Set For Next Week’s NXT
WWE has a battle royal with NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver implications set for next week’s NXT. WWE announced on tonight’s show that a battle royal will take place next week featuring Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed, Leon Ruff, Roderick Strong, LA Knight, Pete Dunne, Roderick Strong, Tyler Rust, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Jake Atlas, Cameron Grimes, and Austin Theory.
The final six men in that battle royal will then compete on NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver night one in a gauntlet match, with the winner of that bout going on to challenge Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Championship on night two.
Grimes and Strong will additionally face off separately in a singles match after Grimes asked Strong to sell him the Undisputed Era IP, which resulted in his getting punched. You can see a GIF from that segment below.
NXT takes place next Wednesday and airs live on USA Network.
.@roderickstrong has no interest in NFTs.
Back to square one, @CGrimesWWE. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5DDVikJck1
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 25, 2021
NEXT WEEK: 12 men who collide in a #BattleRoyal to determine who will qualify for the #GauntletEliminator!
The winner of the #GauntletEliminator will face @JohnnyGargano for the NXT #NXTNATitle on Night 2 of #NXTTakeOver: Stand & Deliver! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ojonBaPafc
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 25, 2021
