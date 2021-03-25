Battle Royal & More Set For Next Week’s NXT

WWE has a battle royal with NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver implications set for next week’s NXT. WWE announced on tonight’s show that a battle royal will take place next week featuring Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed, Leon Ruff, Roderick Strong, LA Knight, Pete Dunne, Roderick Strong, Tyler Rust, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Jake Atlas, Cameron Grimes, and Austin Theory.

The final six men in that battle royal will then compete on NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver night one in a gauntlet match, with the winner of that bout going on to challenge Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Championship on night two.

Grimes and Strong will additionally face off separately in a singles match after Grimes asked Strong to sell him the Undisputed Era IP, which resulted in his getting punched. You can see a GIF from that segment below.

NXT takes place next Wednesday and airs live on USA Network.