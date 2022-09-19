wrestling / News

Battle Slam Aftermath Set For This Weekend With World Title Tournament

September 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Battle Slam Aftermath Image Credit: Battle Slam

Battle Slam Aftermath will take place this weekend, featuring a World Championship tournament and more. You can check out the updated lineup for the event below, which takes place in Atlanta, Georgia:

* World Championship Tournament Match: Leon Ruff vs. Adam Priest
* World Championship Tournament Match: Lil’ Scrappy vs. Shoot Taylor
* World Championship Tournament Match: KC Navarro vs. Jay Malachi vs. Kevin Knight
* World Championship Tournament Match: Richard King vs. Chad Skywalker
* Shalonce Royal vs. Ashley D’Amboise
* Queen Aminata vs. Savannah Evans
* Chris Bey vs. Kaun

