Battle Slam Announces September 25 “Aftermath” Event
September 6, 2022 | Posted by
The next Battle Slam event is scheduled to occur in Atlanta, GA on September 25 and is entitled “Aftermath,” according to the promotion’s official Twitter. Details and tickets were posted and the event will feature an 8-man tournament for the inaugural Battle Slam World Championship. You can see the official tweet for the event below.
‼️Sunday • September 25th‼️
8 Men • One Night • One Prize
A World Champion will be crowned#BATTLESLAM • AFTERMATH
Pro Wrestling & Hip-Hop Showcase
🎟https://t.co/9cxnt6WAsu pic.twitter.com/yxpOApy2zf
— BATTLE SLAM (@BattleSlam_) September 6, 2022
