Battle Slam Announces September 25 “Aftermath” Event

The next Battle Slam event is scheduled to occur in Atlanta, GA on September 25 and is entitled “Aftermath,” according to the promotion’s official Twitter. Details and tickets were posted and the event will feature an 8-man tournament for the inaugural Battle Slam World Championship. You can see the official tweet for the event below.

Pro Wrestling & Hip-Hop Showcase 🎟https://t.co/9cxnt6WAsu pic.twitter.com/yxpOApy2zf — BATTLE SLAM (@BattleSlam_) September 6, 2022