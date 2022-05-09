wrestling / News
Battle Slam Announces ‘Fight For ATL’ Event Next Month
May 9, 2022 | Posted by
Battle Slam has announced a new event, ‘Fight for ATL’, for the Oasis Event Center in Atlanta, GA on June 12. The poster is stylized to resemble the video game cover for Def Jam: Fight For NY. So far, no wrestlers or performers have been announced.
Pro Wrestling & Hip-Hop collides again for another Blazin' Showcase Event!#BATTLESLAM FIGHT FOR ATL
6. 12. 2022 • ATLANTA,GA
🎟https://t.co/zalCpLT1BP pic.twitter.com/J2h6reCnRD
— Baron Black (@TheEmpBruh) May 7, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Update on Charlotte Flair Following WrestleMania Backlash
- Mandy Rose, Maryse Dressing Up for NFL Draft, Becky Lynch Top Superstar Instagram Photos
- Dana White Recalls Vince McMahon Berating Him Over Text After Meeting With US President
- More Notes On Talent Not Backstage At This Weekend’s Impact Wrestling Tapings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)