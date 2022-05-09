wrestling / News

Battle Slam Announces ‘Fight For ATL’ Event Next Month

May 9, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Battle Slam Fight For ATL Image Credit: Battle Slam

Battle Slam has announced a new event, ‘Fight for ATL’, for the Oasis Event Center in Atlanta, GA on June 12. The poster is stylized to resemble the video game cover for Def Jam: Fight For NY. So far, no wrestlers or performers have been announced.

