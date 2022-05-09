Battle Slam Announces ‘Fight For ATL’ Event Next Month

Battle Slam has announced a new event, ‘Fight for ATL’, for the Oasis Event Center in Atlanta, GA on June 12. The poster is stylized to resemble the video game cover for Def Jam: Fight For NY. So far, no wrestlers or performers have been announced.

Pro Wrestling & Hip-Hop collides again for another Blazin' Showcase Event!#BATTLESLAM FIGHT FOR ATL 6. 12. 2022 • ATLANTA,GA 🎟https://t.co/zalCpLT1BP pic.twitter.com/J2h6reCnRD — Baron Black (@TheEmpBruh) May 7, 2022