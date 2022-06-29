Battle Slam Announces Third Event, The Takeover

Battle Slam has announced their third event, ‘The Takeover’ for next month in Atlanta. The event happens at the Oasis Event Center on July 28. You can find tickets here.

Pro Wrestling and Hip-Hop collide for another Blazin' Showcase Event‼️#BATTLESLAM 🔥 THE TAKEOVER 7. 28. 2022 • ATLANTA,GA pic.twitter.com/lDyxU41LLJ — BATTLE SLAM (@BattleSlam_) June 29, 2022