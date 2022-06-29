wrestling / News

Battle Slam Announces Third Event, The Takeover

June 29, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Battle Slam: The Takeover Image Credit: Battle Slam

Battle Slam has announced their third event, ‘The Takeover’ for next month in Atlanta. The event happens at the Oasis Event Center on July 28. You can find tickets here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Battle Slam, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading