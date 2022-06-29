wrestling / News
Battle Slam Announces Third Event, The Takeover
June 29, 2022 | Posted by
Battle Slam has announced their third event, ‘The Takeover’ for next month in Atlanta. The event happens at the Oasis Event Center on July 28. You can find tickets here.
#BATTLESLAM • THE TAKEOVER
Pro Wrestling & Hip-Hop Showcase
7. 28. 2022 • ATLANTA, GA
🎟https://t.co/OfFZsYSptq pic.twitter.com/6IvS1cuzp0
— BATTLE SLAM (@BattleSlam_) June 28, 2022
Pro Wrestling and Hip-Hop collide for another Blazin' Showcase Event‼️#BATTLESLAM 🔥 THE TAKEOVER
7. 28. 2022 • ATLANTA,GA pic.twitter.com/lDyxU41LLJ
— BATTLE SLAM (@BattleSlam_) June 29, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Shayna Baszler On Her Frustration With Fan Criticism Of Ronda Rousey, How Rousey Changed Women’s Fighting
- DDP Says Reaction To Hulk Hogan Joining nWo ‘Shut Down’ Turner’s Phone Lines
- Jon Moxley On Claudio Castagnoli Joining AEW, What’s Next After Interim World Title Win
- Eric Bischoff Praises Kevin Owens, Says He’ll Be An Even Bigger Star Than He Is Now