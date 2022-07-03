Battle Slam Announces World Championship Tournament, Qualifying Matchups Set for The TakeOver Card

– Battle Slam has announced that qualifying matchups for an upcoming World Championship Tournament will take place at its next upcoming event, The TakeOver, scheduled for later this month. Richard King, Lee Moriarty, and JDX have been announced as the first entrants for the qualifiers.

The Battle Slam World Championship Tournament is set for later this summer. You can see the full announcement below.

Battle Slam: The TakeOver is set for July 28. It will be held at the Oasis Event Center in Atlanta, Georgia.