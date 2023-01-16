wrestling / News
Battle Slam DREAM Full Results 01.15.2023: Battle Slam Icon World Championship & More
The Battle Slam DREAM event was hosted by Battle Slam on January 15 in Atlanta, GA. You can see the complete results (via Stephen Jensen and Ryan Torres) and some highlights below.
*Shalonce Royal defeated Jada Stone
*Anthony Henry defeated JDX
*Kevin Knight defeated Chad Skywalker, Rey Fury and Aerial Van Go
*Queen Aminata defeated Ashley D’Amboise
*“Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Myron Reed
*Shoot Taylor defeated Cole Karter
*Battle Slam Icon World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham defeated Baron Black
Queen @amisylle#Battleslam pic.twitter.com/VH2UZzUv3d
— Twans (@IAmTwans) January 16, 2023
“Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. “Young GOAT” Myron Reed at #BATTLESLAM! pic.twitter.com/OWFv9xf3rD
— Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) January 16, 2023
@BattleSlam_, yall need to run @officialJDX vs @Antnyhenry back #Battleslam pic.twitter.com/51e9terHfd
— Twans (@IAmTwans) January 16, 2023
Shoot Taylor vs. Cole Karter at #BATTLESLAM! pic.twitter.com/JeeDHNpDei
— Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) January 16, 2023
