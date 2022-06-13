wrestling / News
Battle Slam Fight For ATL Results: Private Party Compete in Main Event, More
Battle Slam held their Fight for ATL show on Sunday featuring Private Party vs. KC Navarro & Myron Reed in the main event and more. You can see results below for the show, per Fightful:
* Free For All Eliminator Match: Lee Moriarty def. Tre Lamar, Kenny Alfonso, and Shoot Taylor
* IMPACT Knockouts World Championship: Tasha Steelz and Queen Aminata went to a time limit draw
* The Infantry def. Workhorsemen, C4, and the Russell Twins
* Reka Tehaka def. Ashley D’Amboise
* Zenshi def. Baron Black
* Battle Slam Rumble: Richard King def. Pat The Bruiser, Lazar , Terry Yaki, Jay Lucas, Crosshairs Kelly, Darian Bengston, Action Jackson and Chad Skywalker.
Dante Martin def. Leon Ruff
* Survival Match: JDX def. Adam Priest
Private Party def. KC Navarro & Myron Reed