Battle Slam Fight For ATL Results: Private Party Compete in Main Event, More

Battle Slam held their Fight for ATL show on Sunday featuring Private Party vs. KC Navarro & Myron Reed in the main event and more. You can see results below for the show, per Fightful:

* Free For All Eliminator Match: Lee Moriarty def. Tre Lamar, Kenny Alfonso, and Shoot Taylor

* IMPACT Knockouts World Championship: Tasha Steelz and Queen Aminata went to a time limit draw

* The Infantry def. Workhorsemen, C4, and the Russell Twins

* Reka Tehaka def. Ashley D’Amboise

* Zenshi def. Baron Black

* Battle Slam Rumble: Richard King def. Pat The Bruiser, Lazar , Terry Yaki, Jay Lucas, Crosshairs Kelly, Darian Bengston, Action Jackson and Chad Skywalker.

Dante Martin def. Leon Ruff

* Survival Match: JDX def. Adam Priest

Private Party def. KC Navarro & Myron Reed