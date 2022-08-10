wrestling / News
Battle Slam The Takeover Results: Show To Debut On FITE Tomorrow
Battle Slam held their latest event, The Takeover, on August 7 at the Oasis Event Center in Atlanta, GA. It will premiere on FITE tomorrow night at 7 PM ET. It will be free to watch. Here are results, via Cagematch:
* Battle Slam World Title Tournament Qualifying Four Way Match: Chad Skywalker def. Jay Malachi and LaBron Kozone and Snoop Strikes
* Battle Slam World Title Tournament Qualifying Match: Shoot Taylor def. Myron Reed
* Richard King def. Caprice Coleman
* Battle Slam World Title Tournament Qualifying Match: Adam Priest def. Terry Yaki
* Adam Priest def. Merrik Donovan
* Battle Slam World Title Tournament Qualifying Match: Leon Ruff def. KC Navarro
* Queen Aminata def. Ashley D’Amboise and Shalonce Royal
* The Tate Twins (Brandon Tate & Brent Tate) def. Culture Inc (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede)
* Anthony Ogogo def. Kevin Knight
* Lil’ Scrappy def. Baron Black
* Battle Slam World Title Tournament Qualifying Three Way Match: Baron Black def. Carlie Bravo and Darian Bengston
Streamers for BIG SCRAPPY! #BATTLESLAM pic.twitter.com/b2HQINwOvt
— Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) August 8, 2022
.@reallilscrappy is here to take on @TheEmpBruh in the #BATTLESLAM main event! pic.twitter.com/TK29RkT3uw
— Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) August 8, 2022
The incredible @Adam_Priest_ #BATTLESLAM pic.twitter.com/7FXa8Hjok2
— Tara (@taradactyl24) August 8, 2022
Rap battle time from @iamkingroscoe at #BATTLESLAM! pic.twitter.com/MegGaxRyDz
— Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) August 8, 2022
These 4 dudes are showing out!!#BATTLESLAM pic.twitter.com/SSe5cQc7bG
— Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) August 8, 2022
#BATTLESLAM • THE TAKEOVER premieres THIS WEEK on @FiteTV ‼️
You will not want to miss this! pic.twitter.com/ZuNWmgXdVr
— BATTLE SLAM (@BattleSlam_) August 9, 2022
