Battle Slam The Takeover Results: Show To Debut On FITE Tomorrow

Battle Slam held their latest event, The Takeover, on August 7 at the Oasis Event Center in Atlanta, GA. It will premiere on FITE tomorrow night at 7 PM ET. It will be free to watch. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* Battle Slam World Title Tournament Qualifying Four Way Match: Chad Skywalker def. Jay Malachi and LaBron Kozone and Snoop Strikes

* Battle Slam World Title Tournament Qualifying Match: Shoot Taylor def. Myron Reed

* Richard King def. Caprice Coleman

* Battle Slam World Title Tournament Qualifying Match: Adam Priest def. Terry Yaki

* Adam Priest def. Merrik Donovan

* Battle Slam World Title Tournament Qualifying Match: Leon Ruff def. KC Navarro

* Queen Aminata def. Ashley D’Amboise and Shalonce Royal

* The Tate Twins (Brandon Tate & Brent Tate) def. Culture Inc (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede)

* Anthony Ogogo def. Kevin Knight

* Lil’ Scrappy def. Baron Black

* Battle Slam World Title Tournament Qualifying Three Way Match: Baron Black def. Carlie Bravo and Darian Bengston