wrestling / News

Battle Slam The Takeover Results: Show To Debut On FITE Tomorrow

August 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Baron Black Lil Scrappy Battle Slam: The Takeover Image Credit: Battle Slam

Battle Slam held their latest event, The Takeover, on August 7 at the Oasis Event Center in Atlanta, GA. It will premiere on FITE tomorrow night at 7 PM ET. It will be free to watch. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* Battle Slam World Title Tournament Qualifying Four Way Match: Chad Skywalker def. Jay Malachi and LaBron Kozone and Snoop Strikes
* Battle Slam World Title Tournament Qualifying Match: Shoot Taylor def. Myron Reed
* Richard King def. Caprice Coleman
* Battle Slam World Title Tournament Qualifying Match: Adam Priest def. Terry Yaki
* Adam Priest def. Merrik Donovan
* Battle Slam World Title Tournament Qualifying Match: Leon Ruff def. KC Navarro
* Queen Aminata def. Ashley D’Amboise and Shalonce Royal
* The Tate Twins (Brandon Tate & Brent Tate) def. Culture Inc (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede)
* Anthony Ogogo def. Kevin Knight
* Lil’ Scrappy def. Baron Black
* Battle Slam World Title Tournament Qualifying Three Way Match: Baron Black def. Carlie Bravo and Darian Bengston

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Battle Slam, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading