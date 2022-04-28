wrestling / News
Battle Slam Vendetta Results 04.24.22: Lee Moriarity Battles Baron Black, More
April 28, 2022
Battle Slam Vendetta hosted their first-ever event on April 24 from Oasis Event Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Courtesy of Fightful here are the results:
* Lee Johnson def. Leon Ruf
* KC Navarro def. Shoot Taylor
* Free Four All Eliminator: Adam Priest def. JDX, Zenshi, Chad Skywalker
* Shazza McKenzie def. Ashley D’Amboise
* Prestige Tag Team Championship: C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) (c) def. The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Charlie Bravo)
* Max Caster def. Myron Reed
* Fuego Del Sol def. Alex Kane
* Free Four All Eliminator: Queen Aminata def. Janai Kai, Angelica Risk, Robyn Renegade
* Lee Moriarty def. Baron Black
