Battle Slam Vendetta Results 04.24.22: Lee Moriarity Battles Baron Black, More

Battle Slam Vendetta hosted their first-ever event on April 24 from Oasis Event Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Courtesy of Fightful here are the results:

* Lee Johnson def. Leon Ruf

* KC Navarro def. Shoot Taylor

* Free Four All Eliminator: Adam Priest def. JDX, Zenshi, Chad Skywalker

* Shazza McKenzie def. Ashley D’Amboise

* Prestige Tag Team Championship: C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) (c) def. The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Charlie Bravo)

* Max Caster def. Myron Reed

* Fuego Del Sol def. Alex Kane

* Free Four All Eliminator: Queen Aminata def. Janai Kai, Angelica Risk, Robyn Renegade

* Lee Moriarty def. Baron Black