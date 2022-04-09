wrestling / News
BATTLESLAM: VENDETTA Adds Team C4 & More to Lineup
A few more names have been added to BATTLESLAM: VENDETTA including Team C4, The Infantry, and more. The event, which takes place on April 24, announced on Friday that C4, JDX, KC Navarro, Shoot Taylor, The Infantry, and Zenshi have all been added to the Atlanta, Georgia show.
The new additions join the previously-announced Darius Martin, Max Caster, Lee Moriarty, Angelica Risk, Leon Ruff, Myron Reed, Janai Kai, Adam Priest, Queen Aminata, and Fuego Del Sol for the show. Josiah Williams, Pastor Troy, and DJ Mykael are set for live performances.
April 24th @WrestlePrestige Tag Team Champions debut in Atlanta!
C4 is BLAZIN'‼️in action @BattleSlam_ VENDETTA
🎟https://t.co/UUOuMy7pu6 pic.twitter.com/MgiPJB9X2l
— Baron Black (@TheEmpBruh) April 8, 2022
✈ Talent Announcement✈
Zenshi is BLAZIN'‼️in action at #BATTLESLAM VENDETTA
Pro wrestling & Hip-Hop Showcase
🎟https://t.co/fhSyWWKp81 pic.twitter.com/dyBQNRUe02
— BATTLE SLAM (@BattleSlam_) April 8, 2022
🔥April 24th Talent Announcement🔥
JDX is BLAZIN'‼️in action at #BATTLESLAM VENDETTA
Where Pro wrestling & Hip-Hop Collides!
🎟https://t.co/fhSyWWKp81 pic.twitter.com/loaF6Pc5cU
— BATTLE SLAM (@BattleSlam_) April 8, 2022
🔥April 24th Talent Announcement🔥
JDX is BLAZIN'‼️in action at #BATTLESLAM VENDETTA
Where Pro wrestling & Hip-Hop Collides!
🎟https://t.co/fhSyWWKp81 pic.twitter.com/loaF6Pc5cU
— BATTLE SLAM (@BattleSlam_) April 8, 2022
April 24th #AEWDark Soldier Duo debuts!
The Infantry is BLAZIN'‼️in action @BattleSlam_ VENDETTA
🎟https://t.co/Jq0RJPnSEf pic.twitter.com/lsF8TYWFep
— Baron Black (@TheEmpBruh) April 6, 2022
April 24th Pro Wrestling & Hip-Hop collides in ATL!
KC Navarro is BLAZIN'‼️in action @BattleSlam_ VENDETTA
🎟https://t.co/UUOuMyp0lE pic.twitter.com/DI5keJvB6Q
— Baron Black (@TheEmpBruh) April 7, 2022
