BATTLESLAM: VENDETTA Adds Team C4 & More to Lineup

April 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
A few more names have been added to BATTLESLAM: VENDETTA including Team C4, The Infantry, and more. The event, which takes place on April 24, announced on Friday that C4, JDX, KC Navarro, Shoot Taylor, The Infantry, and Zenshi have all been added to the Atlanta, Georgia show.

The new additions join the previously-announced Darius Martin, Max Caster, Lee Moriarty, Angelica Risk, Leon Ruff, Myron Reed, Janai Kai, Adam Priest, Queen Aminata, and Fuego Del Sol for the show. Josiah Williams, Pastor Troy, and DJ Mykael are set for live performances.

