WWE News: Bayley Celebrates 12th Wrestling Anniversary, UK Football Club Makes Undertaker Reference
– Bayley is celebrating her 12th anniversary in the wrestling business. The Smackdown WOmen’s Champion posted to Twitter on Sunday to celebrate the occasion, posting:
“Dear Wrestling, Happy 12th Anniversary baby.”
Dear Wrestling,
Happy 12th Anniversary baby ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BlYfA3A28p
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 20, 2020
– UK football club Leicester City used an Undertaker reference to reference their picking up of winger Cengiz Ünder. The club used the hashtag #ÜnderTaken to confirm the news, and just a bit before that posted a photo referencing Undertaker’s leaving his coat and hat in the ring at WrestleMania 32:
— Leicester City (@LCFC) September 20, 2020
🔵 #ÜnderTaken 🔵 pic.twitter.com/gznqopgpBT
— Leicester City (@LCFC) September 20, 2020
