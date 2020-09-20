wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley Celebrates 12th Wrestling Anniversary, UK Football Club Makes Undertaker Reference

September 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bayley WWE Smackdown 10-11-19

– Bayley is celebrating her 12th anniversary in the wrestling business. The Smackdown WOmen’s Champion posted to Twitter on Sunday to celebrate the occasion, posting:

“Dear Wrestling, Happy 12th Anniversary baby.”

– UK football club Leicester City used an Undertaker reference to reference their picking up of winger Cengiz Ünder. The club used the hashtag #ÜnderTaken to confirm the news, and just a bit before that posted a photo referencing Undertaker’s leaving his coat and hat in the ring at WrestleMania 32:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bayley, The Undertaker, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading