Bayley Addresses Fans Not Liking the Rose Plant
April 24, 2025 | Posted by
– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Bayley discussed her fans not liking her finishing move, The Rose Plant. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
“Everyone hates my finish, huh? Sorry guys. It was a finish that I did on the indies. [Why do they hate it?] I don’t know. The setup is really hard. Sometimes I’m like trying to figure out where to put it, or how to get into it. I’m like, Man, this is annoying. This move sucks. But I think it’s hard to get into sometimes, but when I get smooth ways to do it, it comes out really good. But that is why I changed it, and because I thought the Bayley to belly was very gimmicky.”
