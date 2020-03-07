Bayley and Sasha Banks Joke About Not Having A Match At Elimination Chamber

Neither Smackdown Women’s champion Bayley nor Sasha Banks have a match tomorrow night at Elimination Chamber, which they joked about on Twitter.

Bayley wrote: “I’m giving myself the weekend off!!!!!! Thanks @SashaBanksWWE for a great night!!!!!!! After I’ve had the night to think on it, I’d like to encourage my entire #smackdown women’s locker room to take the weekend off. You guys REALLY need to re-evaluate your priorities heading into mania season…..you’re welcome!!!!!!!!!!!”

Banks added: “I love making easy money! No chamber match, no Wrestlemania match. Thank you Vince!”

