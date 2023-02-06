Bayley Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT

Bayley is taking a trip to Tuesday nights, with an appearance set for this week’s WWE NXT. WWE announced on Sunday that the Damage CTRL member will host an episode of Ding Dong Hello! on Tuesday’s episode with Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne as guests.

Dolan and Jayne faced Roxanne Perez at NXT Vengeance Day for the NXT Women’s Championship, but Perez was able to get the win to retain her title.

The updated card for the show, which airs live on USA Network, is:

* Valentina Feroz vs. Lyra Valkyria

* Bayley hosts Ding Dong Hello with Toxic Attraction