Bayley Makes Appearance In NBA All Star Celebrity Game
February 14, 2025 | Posted by
Bayley got some court time during the NBA All Star Celebrity Game on Friday. The WWE star played in the game as part of Team Jerry Rice and posted to Twitter to comment on the appearance.
Bayley, who came into the game off the bench in the first half and started the second, wrote:
“I’M SO HAPPY”
I’M SO HAPPY pic.twitter.com/bggQ8qF7wT
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 14, 2025
Bayley is ready to rumble at All-Star 💪
🍿 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game | 7 PM ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/IXXFljKmw9
— espnW (@espnW) February 14, 2025
Bayley be dribbling 🏀❤️ LET'S GO @itsBayleyWWE #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/hY87R0uIdu
— Tanny Wrestling 🔥 (@TannyWrestling) February 15, 2025