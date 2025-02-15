wrestling / News

Bayley Makes Appearance In NBA All Star Celebrity Game

February 14, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bayley WWE Raw 1-20-25 Image Credit: WWE

Bayley got some court time during the NBA All Star Celebrity Game on Friday. The WWE star played in the game as part of Team Jerry Rice and posted to Twitter to comment on the appearance.

Bayley, who came into the game off the bench in the first half and started the second, wrote:

“I’M SO HAPPY”

