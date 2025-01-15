Bayley Appears On WWE NXT, Confronts Roxanne Perez

Bayley made an appearance on WWE NXT, coming out to confront Roxanne Perez during the latter’s main event promo. Tuesday night’s episode ended with Perez coming out to talk about her NXT Women’s Championship loss to Giulia on last week’s show. Perez talked about how she wanted to make a women’s division that could main event and that they attracted the best from around the world and have the best division in wrestling today, and that all that was gone without her as champion. She said that in the past you needed the Four Horsewomen but now you only needed her.

That brought Bayley out and she said that she had to come out because she knew Perez would be angry about her loss. She told Perez that she can learn from the crossroads she’s at, but Perez didn’t want to hear it. Bayley said that division will be fine and is bigger than them.

Perez countered that Bayley is just like Natalya and CM Punk and everyone she used to look up to, saying the same thing. She said that she broke the records Bayley set and that while Bayley was her role model, she could be Bayley’s now. Bayley said that the difference between them was that Perez would be stuck here while she goes to WrestleMania when she wins the title from Tiffany Stratton on Friday’s Smackdown. That led to a brawl to close the show: