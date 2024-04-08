Bayley on How Vibe Backstage Has Changed Under Triple H, Her Reaction to Legends Returning in Wild Main Event

Bayley defeated Iyo Sky to win the WWE Women’s Title at WrestleMani 40 Night Two on Sunday night. During the post-show press conference, she discussed how she felt after the show and the wild main event, how the vibe has changed backstage in WWE under Triple H, and Rhea Ripley’s comments yesterday about if the Four Horsewomen era is ending in WWE, and her view of Stephanie McMahon opening the show. Highlights are below.

On how she feels after her win at WrestleMania 40 and the wild main event: “Right now I feel crazy, feels like the weirdest dream. I feel like I just fantasy booked my whole life. Doing this, then watching The Rock and The Undertaker and John Cena, I was like, fantasy booked this whole thing.”

On how the vibe backstage has changed under Triple H’s presence: “I felt the change as soon as I came back from my injury. The first time at Summerslam in that locker room, I felt that it was different, and that was just, being in Hunter’s presence, I felt everyone was excited for the future and had hope and I think the fans have been feeling that too. It’s almost like you guys are doing this with us, coming along this ride.”

On Rhea Ripley and others taking the mantle from the Four Horsewomen: “I think Rhea is, she is once in a lifetime, I get so jealous of her. First I have so much respect for her because she works her butt off, she does everything. I mean you guys see Judgment Day on every single show, like ten times throughout the night, and that is not easy, and sometimes not always fun, it’s very hard, so I have all the respect for the work she does, plus she puts on incredible matches. She’s so young, so athletic, she does one dropkick and I can’t even do a dropkick to someone’s knees, everything she does makes me mad, but I feel as the time comes the Four Horsewomen to lift the division up and get better and better as we wanted to do from the beginning, I’m glad it’s going to someone like Rhea Ripley and it’s going to someone like Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, you got Zoey Starks, so many women that are itching to get out there. Candice LeRae is finally showing her face out there. All the girls in NXT. Roxanne Perez. Lyra. This is exactly what we wanted. So if she’s ready to take it on, I’m very proud and very glad to watch it happen, but let me have my damn moment, Rhea!”

On how she feels about Stephanie McMahon opening WrestleMania 40: “I saw Stephanie in the back and I thought that, when I saw her at Hall of Fame, I didn’t even get a chance to see her but I was super excited to see her there. She’s such an awesome person to have around. She’s so genuine and real, she takes care of you, she looks at you in your eyes when you’re talking to her, she cares. One time I saw the make-up people spill bobby pins on the floor on accident, she got on the floor and picked them all up. She’s incredible.”

