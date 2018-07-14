WWE News: Batista Compliments Bayley for Instagram Photo, Vintage Network Clip Shows Mid-South Wrestling Footage

– Natalya shared a photo on Instagram showing her hugging Bayley in the ring at WWE’s live event last night in Charleston, West Virginia. Former WWE Superstar Batista actually commented on the photo in the comments. He wrote the following in the comments:

“Damn! Bayleys got a kadunkadunk! Good for her! [Goofy Face Emoji] Get it girls! [Strong Arm Emoji]”

– WWE released a WWE Network clip showing some footage of Buddy Landell vs. Steve Brinson from Mid-South Wrestling on July 14, 1984. You can check out that clip below.