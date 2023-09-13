wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley ‘Congratulates’ Becky Lynch on NXT Women’s Title Win, This Week’s Episode of The Bump, More WWE Pre-Sale Codes
– As previously reported, Becky Lynch defeated Tiffany Stratton on last night’s NXT to win the NXT women’s title. Bayley congratulated her on Twitter in a very Bayley way.
She wrote: “Took @BeckyLynchWWE long enough.”
Took @BeckyLynchWWE long enough 🤣🤣🤭🤭#WWENXT
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 13, 2023
– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online, featuring Matthew McConaughey, Samantha Irvin, Ricochet and Seth Rollins.
– There is a pre-sale right now for a Smackdown taping in Providence, RI on December 8 with the code WWEFAN. You can get tickets here.
There’s also a pre-sale for a WWE event in Allentown, PA on December 2 at the PPV Center with the code WWE2023. You can get tickets here.
