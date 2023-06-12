Bayley & Bianca Belair Reflect On Raw Women’s Title Matches After Title Retired

The Raw Women’s Championship was retired on WWE Smackdown, leading to Bianca Belair and Bayley reflecting on their battles for the title. The championship was retired on Smackdown after Asuka received the new WWE Women’s Championship. Bayley took to Twitter on Sunday to bid the title farewell, retweeting a clip of herself vs. Belair from Crown Jewel 2022 and writing:

“Goodbye to the #RAW Womens title. Thanks for the special moments, this being one of MANY.”

Belair then retweeted Bayley and added:

“One of my absolute favs!!!!!!! Whew I love this match.

Despite our difference we had we made a lot of history together.

Thank you for the fights and memories especially during this title reign.

… respect to one of the greatest in this business!”