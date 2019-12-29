wrestling / News

Bayley Breaks Record For Combined Days As Smackdown Women's Champion

December 28, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bayley wwe

WWE has announced that Bayley has broken the record for the most combined days as the Smackdown Women’s Champion. She has been champion for a total of 217 days as of December 27. She passed the record set by Becky Lynch, who had 216 days. Bayley beat Charlotte Flair on October 11 to start her second reign with the title.

