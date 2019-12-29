wrestling / News
Bayley Breaks Record For Combined Days As Smackdown Women’s Champion
December 28, 2019
WWE has announced that Bayley has broken the record for the most combined days as the Smackdown Women’s Champion. She has been champion for a total of 217 days as of December 27. She passed the record set by Becky Lynch, who had 216 days. Bayley beat Charlotte Flair on October 11 to start her second reign with the title.
