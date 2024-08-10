Bayley Says The ‘Bayley Buddies’ Are ‘Dead’ And Not Coming Back

In an interview with Ring the Belle (via Fightful), Bayley spoke about the inflatable ‘Bayley Buddies’ she used to have as part of her entrance and said they are never coming back.

She said: “No. They’re not going to come back. They’re dead. I moved on. That was a chapter 10 years ago, you know? Like, it’s time to move on. Maybe something else, though. Maybe if I have a blow-up of something else. Yeah, maybe they’re like blow-up basketball hoops so I can freaking swish in front of everybody on the ramp.“