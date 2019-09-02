wrestling / News

Bayley Calls Out Liv Morgan For Match, Morgan Responds

September 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bayley

– Bayley is down for a match with Liv Morgan, and made it known on Twitter on Sunday. After Morgan posted to her social media account with a call to “Let me Liv,” Bayley fired off a response calling Morgan out. That led to a bit of back and forth as you can see below.

Morgan got “SmackdownLIV” trending on Twitter back in July when she teased a new storyline on Smackdown, losing a match to Charlotte Flair and then cutting a promo saying, “When I come back I’m going to be real!” She teased a new look on Twitter on Sunday, with a video that appeared to show her hair getting cut.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bayley, Liv Morgan, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading