wrestling / News
Bayley Calls Out Liv Morgan For Match, Morgan Responds
– Bayley is down for a match with Liv Morgan, and made it known on Twitter on Sunday. After Morgan posted to her social media account with a call to “Let me Liv,” Bayley fired off a response calling Morgan out. That led to a bit of back and forth as you can see below.
Morgan got “SmackdownLIV” trending on Twitter back in July when she teased a new storyline on Smackdown, losing a match to Charlotte Flair and then cutting a promo saying, “When I come back I’m going to be real!” She teased a new look on Twitter on Sunday, with a video that appeared to show her hair getting cut.
Let me Liv
— LIV Morgan 👅💙 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) September 1, 2019
Okay pic.twitter.com/ILjCFbfNl9
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 1, 2019
R u sure .. https://t.co/uFwZuGSGfU
— LIV Morgan 👅💙 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) September 1, 2019
How many times I gotta ask
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 2, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Latest on AEW TNT Series Name, How Show Will Use Wrestlers, Christmas Plan
- Chris Jericho Goes On Hilarious Post-AEW All Out Rant Backstage, Celebrates By Himself
- Scott Dawson Blames The New Day For Turning WWE Tag Team Division Into ‘Embarrassment’
- Triple H Says Vince McMahon Is ‘Watching Everything’ & Is Proud of NXT UK