Bayley Calls Out New Challengers, Zelina Vega Responds
– On the heels of her SmackDown Women’s Title defense against Charlotte Flair on Sunday, Bayley is ready for some new competition on the blue brand.
Taking to social media, Bayley called out Zelina Vega, Carmella, and Liv Morgan, wanting one of them to step up.
Thank you Charlotte for a hard fought match. Now, where’s @YaOnlyLivvOnce? @Zelina_VegaWWE you still wrestle? @CarmellaWWE hey there 👋🏼 #sdlive pic.twitter.com/aTK5Nssc36
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 16, 2019
Morgan retweed the tweet while Carmella retweeted Baymella tweets. Zelina took a more direct approach.
Yes, I still wrestle.
You still credible? 🤔 @WWE do yourself a favor, if you’d like to keep Bayley’s face intact, get someone to monitor her tweets. I have no problem stepping out of a boardroom and into the ring to straight up claw her eyes out. https://t.co/R5J6McRrzM
— Thea Trinidad Budgen (@Zelina_VegaWWE) September 16, 2019
