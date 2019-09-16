wrestling / News

Bayley Calls Out New Challengers, Zelina Vega Responds

September 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– On the heels of her SmackDown Women’s Title defense against Charlotte Flair on Sunday, Bayley is ready for some new competition on the blue brand.

Taking to social media, Bayley called out Zelina Vega, Carmella, and Liv Morgan, wanting one of them to step up.

Morgan retweed the tweet while Carmella retweeted Baymella tweets. Zelina took a more direct approach.

