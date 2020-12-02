wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley Celebrates Hitting #1 on PWI Women’s 100, Stock Hits Three-Month High

December 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bayley Smackdown WWE

– Bayley is showing off her status as the #1 wrestler in the PWI Women’s 100 for 2020, celebrating with a tweak to her hair. As you can see below, the Smackdown star had “#1” shaved into the back of her head:

– WWE’s stock closed at $44.86 on Tuesday, up $1.82 (4.23%) from the previous price. The stock hit its highest closing price in over three months, coming in better than every day since it closed at $44.92 on August 28th. The market as a whole was up 0.63% on the day.

Bayley, PWI, WWE

