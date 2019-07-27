wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley Challenges Trish Stratus To A Match, Billie Kay vs. Samoa Joe On UUDD, Bobby Lashley Reacts To Lio Rush’s New Single

July 27, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bayley Money in the Bank

– In a post on Twitter, Bayley challenged Trish Stratus to a match for Bayley’s Smackdown Women’s Championship. It was announced earlier today that Trish would appear on a special edition of Jerry Lawler’s ‘The King’s Court’ on this Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown Live. Bayley wrote:

– Speaking of challenges, Billie Kay has challenged Samoa Joe for the UpUpDownDown Championship.

– Bobby Lashley recently reacted to Lio Rush’s new single ‘Scenic Lullaby’:

