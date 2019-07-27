wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Challenges Trish Stratus To A Match, Billie Kay vs. Samoa Joe On UUDD, Bobby Lashley Reacts To Lio Rush’s New Single
– In a post on Twitter, Bayley challenged Trish Stratus to a match for Bayley’s Smackdown Women’s Championship. It was announced earlier today that Trish would appear on a special edition of Jerry Lawler’s ‘The King’s Court’ on this Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown Live. Bayley wrote:
Trish, would you like to have a SD women’s championship match with me?
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 27, 2019
– Speaking of challenges, Billie Kay has challenged Samoa Joe for the UpUpDownDown Championship.
An IICONIC challenge has been laid down by @BillieKayWWE & @PeytonRoyceWWE! Is #UUDD Champion @SamoaJoe ready?! New video out now! #UUDD2MIL pic.twitter.com/wTQuerwfKd
— UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) July 27, 2019
– Bobby Lashley recently reacted to Lio Rush’s new single ‘Scenic Lullaby’:
My Man👊🏿 https://t.co/dxbEwqejtF
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) July 27, 2019
