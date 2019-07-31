WWE News: Bayley and Charlotte Face Off After Smackdown, Daniel Bryan Announcement and Women’s Tag Title Match Delayed

– Bayley and Charlotte competed in the dark match main event at this week’s Smackdown taping. Bayley retained her championship against Flair. A pic from the match is below:

Bayley vs Charlotte for the SD Women’s Championship in the #SDLIVE main event dark match. pic.twitter.com/Bo180GkxkD — BayleyMedia (I’m NOT Bayley) FAN ACC (@BayleyPamBayley) July 31, 2019

– Daniel Bryan’s announcement once again didn’t happen this week, but neither did the scheduled IIconics vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville match. Bryan appeared in a segment backstage where he was supposed to reveal the “career-altering” announcement, but walked off. Meanwhile, the IIconics said that they couldn’t compete due to Kay having a “very dangerous case of puppy fever.” Rose and Deville were none too happy about this, but the IIconics got away when Page showed up with the Kabuki Warriors angry that their own shot against the IIconics has not happened as promised. The Kabuki Warriors did face the champions, but a rematch was supposed to happen after the IIconics got counted out.