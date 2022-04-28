wrestling / News

Bayley, Chelsea Green and Others Comment On The IInspiration Taking Hiatus From Wrestling

April 28, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
IIconics WWE WWE Smackdown The IInspiration Image Credit: WWE

It was reported yesterday that the IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) announced they would be stepping away from in-ring action. It’s unknown if that will be a permanent decision, but it seems that they are done for now. Several people from the wrestling world reacted to the news on Twitter, including Bayley, Chelsea Green and more.

Bayley put up a photo with the pair and wrote: “Tag team wrestling.

Green added: “One thing I’ve always admired about the #IInspiration is that they’ve never wavered on who they are. In the ring & in life, they stay true to themselves! This decision just affirms that. @JessicaMcKay & @CassieLee I can’t wait to see what’s next. Something iiconic, I’m sure.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The IInspiration, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading