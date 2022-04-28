Bayley, Chelsea Green and Others Comment On The IInspiration Taking Hiatus From Wrestling

It was reported yesterday that the IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) announced they would be stepping away from in-ring action. It’s unknown if that will be a permanent decision, but it seems that they are done for now. Several people from the wrestling world reacted to the news on Twitter, including Bayley, Chelsea Green and more.

Bayley put up a photo with the pair and wrote: “Tag team wrestling.”

Green added: “One thing I’ve always admired about the #IInspiration is that they’ve never wavered on who they are. In the ring & in life, they stay true to themselves! This decision just affirms that. @JessicaMcKay & @CassieLee I can’t wait to see what’s next. Something iiconic, I’m sure.”

