Bayley Claims That She’s ‘Done’ With Sasha Banks ‘For Now’
November 11, 2020
– On last week’s episode of SmackDown, former SmackDown women’s champion Bayley lost her rematch against Sasha Banks. Earlier this week, Bayley responded to a video recapping her feud with Banks. According to Bayley, she says she’s “done” with Banks…”for now.” You can view her comments below.
Bayley tweeted yesterday, “I’m done with you….FOR NOW!!!!!!!! Because this isn’t over until I SAY it’s over. After all, I’ve always thrived without you.”
Before losing the title, Bayley held the SmackDown Women’s championship for 380 days.
I’m done with you….FOR NOW!!!!!!!! Because this isn’t over until I SAY it’s over.
After all, I’ve always thrived without you. https://t.co/pUeENRPPAN
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 11, 2020
