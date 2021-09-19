Bayley Commemorates 13th Anniversary of First Match: ‘I Will Be Back’

Bayley is out of action right now, but she doesn’t plan on staying that way and she expressed as much while celebrating the 13th anniversary of her first match. The former Smackdown and Raw Women’s Champion posted to Twitter on Sunday to look back on her in-ring debut, posting:

“13 years since my first wrestling match and WHAT I WANT DOESN’T EVEN EXIST YET. I will be back. And I will be back to COMPETE with everyone.”

Bayley’s first match was in Big Time Wrestling on September 19th, 2008 as Devina Rose, teaming with Shane Ballard in a losing effort against Shannon Ballard and Melissa Coates.